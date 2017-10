BRIEF-Actuant Q4 sales $276 million versus I/B/E/S view $265.3 million

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Actuant Corp

* Actuant reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results; provides fiscal 2018 guidance

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.19 excluding items

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $1.65

* Sees FY 2018 sales $1.1 billion to $1.13 billion

* Q4 sales $276 million versus I/B/E/S view $265.3 million

* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $1.05 to $1.15

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Actuant corp - Full year free cash flow is expected to be in range of $85-95 million

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.07, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Actuant corp - Q1 guidance, which includes Viking sales and operating losses for entire fiscal quarter, incorporates sales in $260-270 million range

* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.14 to $0.19 excluding items

* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.14 to $0.19 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $268.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S