May 28 (Reuters) - AcuCort AB:

* ACUCORT COMMENTS ON THE STATUS UPDATE REGARDING THE SECOND US PATENT APPLICATION

* US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE HAS MADE AN UPDATE ON ITS WEBSITE REGARDING ACUCORT’S SECOND PATENT APPLICATION FOR ISICORT®

* APPLICATION HAS BEEN GRANTED STATUS OF “FINAL REJECTION COUNTED, NOT YET MAILED”

* THIS MEANS THAT APPLICATION IN ITS CURRENT FORM IS NOT APPROVED AND THAT COMPANY HAS NOT YET BEEN INFORMED