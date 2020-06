June 16 (Reuters) - AcuCort AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY INTERIM CEO ANN GIDNER ENDS HER EMPLOYMENT ON AUG 9, 2020

* GIDNER WILL BE AVAILABLE TO CO AS A CONSULTANT TO A LIMITED EXTENT DURING A TRANSITIONAL PERIOD AFTER TERMINATION OF HER EMPLOYMENT

* RECRUITMENT OF A PERMANENT CEO IS STILL ONGOING

