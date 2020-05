May 6 (Reuters) - AcuCort AB:

* ACUCORT RESUMES RECRUITMENT OF A PERMANENT CEO

* NEW CEO WOULD ASSUME HIS POSITION AT END OF MAY, WHICH COMPANY NOW ANNOUNCES WILL NOT HAPPEN.

* ANNOUNCES TODAY THAT RECENTLY RECRUITED PERMANENT CEO WILL NOT ASSUME HIS POSITION IN COMPANY

* COMPANY'S INTERIM CEO ANN GIDNER WILL REMAIN IN HER CURRENT POSITION UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE