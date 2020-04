April 2 (Reuters) - Acuity Brands Inc:

* ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS FISCAL 2020 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 SALES $824 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $807.3 MILLION

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.84

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.92 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* NEAR-TERM ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CO CANNOT BE RELIABLY QUANTIFIED AT THIS TIME