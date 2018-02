Feb 12 (Reuters) - Acuity Brands Inc:

* ACUITY BRANDS, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LUCID DESIGN GROUP, INC.

* ACUITY BRANDS INC - TERMS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* ACUITY BRANDS INC - ‍ACQUISITION OF LUCID IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF ACUITY BRANDS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: