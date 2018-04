April 23 (Reuters) - AcuityAds Holdings Inc:

* ACUITYADS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING RETIREMENT OF DAVE ANDREWS, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND THE APPOINTMENT OF JONATHAN POLLACK AS ITS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ACUITYADS HOLDINGS - ANDREWS WILL ASSIST IN TRANSITION THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018 AND CONTINUE AS A STRATEGIC ADVISOR TO CO THEREAFTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)