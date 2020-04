BRIEF-Acuityads Provides Business Update Related To Covid-19

April 1 (Reuters) - AcuityAds Holdings Inc:

* ACUITYADS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE RELATED TO COVID-19

* ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC - HAS DEFERRED OR ELIMINATED ALL DISCRETIONARY SPENDING AND REDUCED OTHER FIXED AND VARIABLE SG&A EXPENSES

* ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC - ALL SENIOR PERSONNEL ACCEPTING A TEMPORARY 20% REDUCTION IN BASE PAY

* ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC - CURRENTLY HAS APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION IN CASH AND AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITY

* ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC - GUIDING THAT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR Q1 OF 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE AHEAD OF Q1 OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: