BRIEF-Acushnet Holdings Corp ‍Q3 net sales $347.3 million

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Acushnet Holdings Corp

* Q3 net sales of $347.3 million, up 2.3% year over year​

* Consolidated net sales are expected to be approximately $1,545 to 1,555 million in 2017​

* Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $220 to $225 million in 2017​

* Consolidated net sales on constant currency basis are expected to be in range of decrease of 1% to decrease of 0.4% in 2017​

* Q3 net income attributable to Acushnet Holdings Corp of $9.3 million, up $14.8 million year over year​

* Q3 revenue view $339.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S