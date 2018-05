May 3 (Reuters) - Acushnet Holdings Corp:

* SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.59 BILLION TO $1.62 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY BETWEEN $225 TO 235 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS TO BE IN RANGE OF UP 1.3% TO 3.2% - SEC FILING

* QUARTERLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ACUSHNET HOLDINGS $41.5 MILLION VERSUS $38.1 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2rgiyQ4) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)