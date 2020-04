BRIEF-Acushnet Holdings Says On March 27 Unit Provided Notice To Draw Down $200 Mln Under Revolving Credit Facility - SEC Filing

April 3 (Reuters) - Acushnet Holdings Corp:

* ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP SAYS ON MARCH 27 UNIT PROVIDED NOTICE TO DRAW DOWN $200 MILLION UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY - SEC FILING

* ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP - FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED DUE TO OVERALL UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO POTENTIAL IMPACTS OF COVID-19

* ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP - HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP - EXPECTS THAT DISRUPTIONS IN DEMAND AND PRODUCTION WILL CONTINUE TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT RESULTS

* ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP - SUSPENDING STOCK REPURCHASES IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source : (bit.ly/2yxfYg7)