March 28 (Reuters) - Acxiom Corp:

* ACXIOM ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO FACEBOOK RELATIONSHIP

* ‍WAS INFORMED BY FACEBOOK, THAT FACEBOOK PARTNER CATEGORIES WILL BE DISCONTINUED OVER NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS​

* ‍ACXIOM DOES NOT EXPECT THIS CHANGE TO IMPACT ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE​

* ‍ACXIOM NOW EXPECTS FY 2019 TOTAL REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY AS MUCH AS $25 MILLION​

* CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS LIVERAMP SEGMENT TO GROW BY AT LEAST 30% YEAR-OVER-YEAR​