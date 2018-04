April 2 (Reuters) - Acxiom Corp:

* ACXIOM EXPANDS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* VOTED TO INCREASE SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION BY $100 MILLION TO $500 MILLION

* ACXIOM SAYS BOARD VOTED TO EXTEND DURATION OF REPURCHASE PROGRAM THROUGH DEC 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)