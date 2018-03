March 27 (Reuters) - AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL NV :

* FY EBITDA OF EUR 2,209K (2016: EUR 1,748K)

* FY SALES OF EUR 75,563K AND A GROSS MARGIN OF EUR 18,348K (2016: EUR 16,088K)