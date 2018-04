April 18 (Reuters) - AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL NV :

* GROUP’S GROSS PROFIT ROSE BY EUR 604 THOUSAND TO EUR 4.7 MILLION OR 14.7 PERCENT IN Q1 OF 2018

* SALES OF EUR 8.996 MILLION IN Q1 2018

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED EBITDA OF EUR 312 THOUSAND (Q1 2017: EUR -246 THOUSAND)