July 17 (Reuters) - AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL NV :

* AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V. WITH BEST QUARTER IN MORE THAN 10 YEARS

* H1 ‍SALES OF EUR 33,796K (H1 2016: EUR 28,300K), EQUIVALENT TO GROWTH OF 19.4 PERCENT​

* GROUP GENERATED EBITDA OF EUR 746K IN Q2. THIS REPRESENTS BEST OPERATING EARNINGS FIGURE FOR MORE THAN PAST 10 YEARS