Oct 16 (Reuters) - AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL NV:

* DGAP-ADHOC: AD PEPPER MEDIA INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS STRONG GROWTH AND RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE FOR 2017

* ‍GROUP‘S GROSS PROFIT IMPROVED BY 18.6 PERCENT TO EUR 4,403K IN Q3​

* NOW EXPECTS TO GENERATE 2017 SALES OF AT LEAST EUR 70,000K AND EBITDA OF AT LEAST EUR 1,500K​

* 9-MONTH GROUP SALES OF EUR 52.0 MILLION, UP 24.4 PERCENT​