March 28 (Reuters) - Adacel Technologies Ltd:

* ‍HAS BEEN NOTIFIED OF A MULTI-PHASE CONTRACT AWARD WITH AN INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMER, VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY A$5.6 MILLION​

* CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS EARNINGS GUIDANCE WITH PROFIT BEFORE TAX FY2018 ANTICIPATED TO BE 35% ABOVE FY2017​

* ‍HAS BEEN NOTIFIED THAT IT WAS NOT SUCCESSFUL IN SECURING A CONTRACT AWARD FOR NASA SIMLABS III PROGRAM​