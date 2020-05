BRIEF-Adage Capital Partners Dissolves Share Stake In 3M, Twitter; Ups Stake in Citigroup and Goldman Sachs

May 15 (Reuters) - ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC:

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M CO - SEC FILING

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC CUTS SHARE STAKE IN BOEING BY 41.5% TO 382,670 SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN CITIGROUP BY 46.1% TO 3.8 MILLION COMMON SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC TAKES SHARE STAKE IN ALCOA OF 1.5 MILLION SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN KROGER CO FROM 196,657 SHARES TO 924,905 SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN GOLDMAN SACHS BY 29.4% TO 384,200 SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN ELI LILLY FROM 221,561 SHARES TO 868,051 SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC CUTS SHARE STAKE IN SCHLUMBERGER BY 81.6% TO 323,867 SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN TWITTER

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN ALIBABA BY 86.7% TO 140,000 SPONSORED ADSS

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC CUTS SHARE STAKE IN AT&T BY 42.4% TO 4.8 MILLION SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 Source for the quarter ended March 30, 2020: (bit.ly/3617zOy) Source for the quarter ended December 31, 2019: (bit.ly/2WBrpNj) Further company coverage: