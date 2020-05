BRIEF-Adage Capital Partners Dissolves Share Stake In Zoom Video, Ups in Exxon

May 15 (Reuters) - Adage Capital Partners

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN HONEYWELL TO 1.4 MILLION SHARES FROM 279,626 SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN EXXON MOBIL BY ABOUT 33% TO 3.8 MILLION SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 66,078 SHARES IN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP BY 64.4% TO 1.03 MILLION SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN TARGET CORP TO 1.82 MILLION SHARES FROM 589,529 SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC TAKES SHARE STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV OF 15.5 MILLION SPONSORED ADRS

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

Source for the quarter ended March 30, 2020: bit.ly/3617zOy

Source for the quarter ended December 31, 2019: bit.ly/2WBrpNj