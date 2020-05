BRIEF-Adage Capital Partners Dissolves Stake In Lyft, BP

May 15 (Reuters) - Adage Capital Partners:

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS DISSOLVES CLASS A SHARE STAKE IN LYFT - SEC FILING

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS CUTS SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES BY 18.7% TO 398,357 SHARES - SEC FILING

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS CUTS CLASS B SHARE STAKE IN BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY BY 8.9% TO 2.05 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS DISSOLVES SPONSORED ADR STAKE IN BP PLC - SEC FILING

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS UPS SHARE STAKE IN WALMART BY 25.5% TO 2.07 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS UPS CLASS A SHARE STAKE IN VISA BY 25.7% TO 2 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS CUTS SHARE STAKE IN CATERPILLAR BY 85.4% TO 104,156 SHARES - SEC FILING

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS CUTS SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC BY 62.1% TO 3.98 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS CUTS CLASS A SHARE STAKE IN MASTERCARD BY 19.3% TO 996,210 SHARES - SEC FILING

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS CUTS SHARE STAKE IN MORGAN STANLEY BY 42.4% TO 959,291 SHARES - SEC FILING

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 Source for the quarter ended March 30, 2020: bit.ly/3617zOy

Source for the quarter ended December 31, 2019: bit.ly/2WBrpNj