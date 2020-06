June 26 (Reuters) - ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C.:

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.97% PASSIVE STAKE IN ACLARIS THERAPEUTICS AS OF JUNE 17, 2020 - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/2Zc7QeH] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)