BRIEF-Adage Capital Partners Takes Share Stake In TJX Cos And Johnson Controls

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Adage Capital Partners GP LLC:

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN CONOCOPHILLIPS BY 24.3 PERCENT TO 1.8 MILLION SHARES - SEC FILING

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN EXXON MOBIL CORP BY 28.2 PERCENT TO 2.9 MILLION SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BY 24.1 PERCENT TO 2.0 MILLION SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC CUTS SHARE STAKE IN CITIGROUP INC BY 12.6 PERCENT TO 2.6 MILLION SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC CUTS SHARE STAKE IN PELOTON INTERACTIVE INC BY 61.2 PERCENT TO 903,500 CLASS A SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC CUTS SHARE STAKE IN ORACLE CORP BY 15.7 PERCENT TO 2.2 MILLION SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN BUNGE LIMITED BY 19.6 PERCENT TO 2.1 MILLION SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 2.9 MILLION SHARES IN JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC TAKES SHARE STAKE OF 1.4 MILLION SHARES IN TJX COMPANIES INC

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC UPS SHARE STAKE IN DUPONT BY 66.5 PERCENT TO 2.3 MILLION SHARES

* ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP LLC - CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 Source for the quarter ended December 31, 2019: bit.ly/2UTbN7w Source for the quarter ended September 30, 2019: bit.ly/2KgPJxt