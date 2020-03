March 19 (Reuters) - Adairs Ltd:

* DECIDED NOT TO PROCEED WITH 1H FY20 INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 7.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* GIVEN ONGOING UNCERTAINTY OF DURATION & IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CO CONSIDERS IT APPROPRIATE TO WITHDRAW ITS FY20 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

* OUTLOOK FOR SALES FOR Q4 HAS NOW CHANGED MATERIALLY

* ALSO IMPLEMENTING VARIOUS OPERATIONAL CHANGES NECESSARY TO MANAGE RISKS & MAINTAIN BUSINESS CONTINUITY