July 12 (Reuters) - Adairs Ltd

* Total sales for 2h17 are expected to be $140.4 million, representing an 8.3% increase on prior period

* Underlying 2h17 ebit is expected to be between $18.5 and $19.0 million

* Expected fy17 full year sales is $264.9 million