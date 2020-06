June 4 (Reuters) - Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ADAMAS ANNOUNCES FDA FILING ACCEPTANCE OF SNDA TO MODIFY THE INDICATION STATEMENT FOR GOCOVRI® TO INCLUDE TREATMENT FOR PARKINSON’S DISEASE PATIENTS RECEIVING LEVODOPA AND EXPERIENCING OFF EPISODES

* ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS - ANTICIPATED PDUFA ACTION DATE IS FEBRUARY 1, 2021 FOR GOCOVRI SNDA