April 19 (Reuters) - Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ADAMAS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS FROM THE TWO-YEAR PHASE 3 OPEN-LABEL STUDY OF GOCOVRI™ IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE PATIENTS WITH DYSKINESIA

* SAYS PATIENTS RECEIVING GOCOVRI EXPERIENCED LONG-TERM DURABILITY FOR UP TO TWO YEARS

* SAYS SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY-PUBLISHED CONTROLLED PHASE 3 STUDIES

* SAYS RESULTS DEMONSTRATED THAT GOCOVRI WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: