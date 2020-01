BRIEF-Adamas Announces Settlement Of Patent Litigation With Sandoz

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ADAMAS ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF PATENT LITIGATION WITH SANDOZ INC.

* ADAMAS - GRANTS SANDOZ NON-EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO MAKE, USE, SELL, OFFER TO SELL, IMPORT PRODUCTS SUBJECT OF SANDOZ’S ANDA AS OF MARCH 4, 2030 OR EARLIER

* ADAMAS - ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH SANDOZ RESOLVING LITIGATION CONCERNING SANDOZ’S ANDA FOR FDA APPROVAL TO MARKET GENERIC GOCOVRI EXTENDED RELEASE CAPSULES

* ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER SETTLEMENT, CO, SANDOZ TO SUBMIT JOINT STIPULATION AND ORDER TO U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR DISTRICT OF NEW JERSEY

* ADAMAS - UNDER SETTLEMENT, CO, SANDOZ TO SUBMIT SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT TO U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION AND U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: