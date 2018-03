BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication Of Data Supporting The Benefits Of Gocovri™ In Parkinson’s Disease Patients With Dyskinesia

March 15 (Reuters) - Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC -

* ADAMAS ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF DATA SUPPORTING THE BENEFITS OF GOCOVRI™ IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE PATIENTS WITH DYSKINESIA

* ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS - ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM TWO POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE PATIENTS WITH DYSKINESIA

* ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS - THE 2 POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES SHOWED GOCOVRI-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED 41 PERCENT FALL IN DYSKINESIA FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 12