BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 loss per share $1.04

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc reports recent achievements and third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $1.04

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ expects to receive $65 million in funding from healthcare royalty partners in q4 of 2017

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ believe we will be sufficiently capitalized to launch and commercialize gocovri, among others​