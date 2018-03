March 12 (Reuters) - Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ‍AS OF FEB 28, CO RECEIVED PRESCRIPTIONS FOR GOCOVRI FROM ABOUT 390 DISTINCT PRESCRIBERS - SEC FILING​

* ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍FILLED GOCOVRI PRESCRIPTIONS FOR PERIOD FROM JAN 1, 2018, THROUGH FEB 28, 2018, WERE 742​