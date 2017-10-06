FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals says unit entered into amended and restated API supply agreement with Moehs Ibérica
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 6, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals says unit entered into amended and restated API supply agreement with Moehs Ibérica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals says ‍on Oct 4, unit entered into amended and restated API supply agreement with Moehs Ibérica - SEC Filing

* Adamas Pharma - ‍Moehs will supply to adamas amantadine hcl, active pharmaceutical ingredient in Adamas’s product Gocovri extended-release capsules​

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Adamas will provide Moehs with forecasts and purchase orders for quantities of API, and moehs will supply Adamas with API​

* Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍agreement has a term of 14 years​ Source text :(bit.ly/2z4PX3F) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.