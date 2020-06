BRIEF-Adamas Provides Program Update For ADS-5102 For Multiple Sclerosis Patients With Walking Impairment

June 17 (Reuters) - Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ADAMAS PROVIDES PROGRAM UPDATE FOR ADS-5102 FOR MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS PATIENTS WITH WALKING IMPAIRMENT

* ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COMPLETION OF ITS EVALUATION OF ADS-5102 IN MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS PATIENTS WITH WALKING IMPAIRMENT

* ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RECONFIRMS IT WILL NOT INITIATE FURTHER PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT IN MSW.

* ADAMAS PHARMA - CO'S ENGAGEMENT WITH FDA TO UNDERSTAND POTENTIAL PATH TO SUBMISSION CONFIRMED NEED FOR ADDITIONAL PHASE 3 CONFIRMATORY STUDY