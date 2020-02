Feb 21 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $6.7 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - COMBINED PURCHASE PRICE FOR ONE SHARE OF COMMON STOCK AND 0.75 WARRANTS WILL BE $0.58 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)