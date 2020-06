BRIEF-Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces License To Commercialize Tempol

June 15 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE TEMPOL, A NOVEL INVESTIGATIONAL ANTI-INFLAMMATORY AND ANTIOXIDANT DRUG FOR THE TREATMENT OF RESPIRATORY DISEASES INCLUDING COVID-19

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - EXCLUSIVE LICENSE INCLUDES USE OF TEMPOL FOR REDUCING RADIATION DERMATITIS IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING TREATMENT FOR CANCER

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - UNDER AGREEMENT WITH MATRIX, IF ANY PRODUCTS ARE COMMERCIALIZED, NET PROFITS WILL BE EQUALLY DISTRIBUTED BETWEEN PARTIES