April 21 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION OF ADDITIONAL DRUGS BY ITS US COMPOUNDING SUBSIDIARY TO AID IN THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - UNIT HAS INCREASED ITS PRODUCT MIX TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL DRUGS TO ASSIST IN ONGOING FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19