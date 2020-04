April 1 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION OF PRODUCTS BY ITS SUBSIDIARY US COMPOUNDING TO AID IN THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ADAMIS PHARMA - CO’S WHOLLY OWNED DRUG OUTSOURCING FACILITY SHIFTED PART OF PRODUCTION TO PROVIDE HAND SANITIZERS TO HOSPITALS, HEALTH CARE WORKERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: