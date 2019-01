Jan 16 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ADAMIS’ COMMERCIAL PARTNER LAUNCHES SYMJEPI™ (EPINEPHRINE) IN THE US

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - WORKING CLOSELY WITH SANDOZ TO PREPARE FOR US LAUNCH OF SYMJEPI 0.15 MG INJECTION

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - SYMJEPI WILL BE ROLLED OUT VIA A PHASED LAUNCH AND WILL INITIALLY BE AVAILABLE IN INSTITUTIONAL SETTING