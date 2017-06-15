FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2017 / 6:43 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Adamis Pharmaceuticals gets FDA approval for co's epinephrine pre-filled syringe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* Adamis pharmaceuticals receives FDA approval for its epinephrine pre-filled syringe

* FDA has also approved PFS trade name of Symjepi

* ‍FDA approved Adamis' epinephrine injection, USP, 1:1000 for emergency treatment of allergic reactions including anaphylaxis​

* Are preparing to submit second NDA for junior version of Symjepi to FDA

* Expect to build inventory levels in preparation for anticipated launch in H2 of year for co's epinephrine pre-filled syringe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

