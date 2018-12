Dec 6 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE U.S. LAUNCH OF SYMJEPI

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - PROVIDED BUSINESS UPDATE ANNOUNCING U.S. LAUNCH OF FDA-APPROVED SYMJEPI 0.3MG INJECTION IS PLANNED FOR EARLY Q1 2019.

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - MANUFACTURE OF COMMERCIAL BATCHES COMPLETED, ADAMIS WILL BEGIN SHIPPING TO SANDOZ DISTRIBUTION CENTERS DURING DEC