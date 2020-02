BRIEF-Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update Regarding Zimhi

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING ZIMHI

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - AT MEETING, COMPANY OBTAINED CONCURRENCE FROM FDA ON CMC INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR RESUBMISSION OF NDA

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - BELIEVES IT CAN GENERATE ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND RESUBMIT NDA EARLY IN Q2 OF 2020

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORP - ADAMIS WILL PROVIDE NEXT UPDATE ON ZIMHI NDA AFTER RESUBMISSION IS ACCEPTED

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - ON FEB 12, CO MET FDA TO DISCUSS CRL, CO’S RESPONSES AND TO DETERMINE BEST PATH FORWARD FOR ZIMHI

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - AT FDA MEETING, POTENTIAL PUBLIC HEALTH ROLE OF ZIMHI (HIGH DOSE NALOXONE) IN CURRENT OPIOID EPIDEMIC WAS ALSO DISCUSSED

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR RESUBMISSION OF NDA INVOLVES EXTRACTABLES, LEACHABLES TESTING FROM SYRINGE AND GLASSWARE