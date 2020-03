BRIEF-Adamis Pharmaceuticals Says At Present Time, Have Not Seen A Material Impact Of COVID-19 On Demand For Products

March 30 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 REVENUE ESTIMATE $7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - AT PRESENT TIME, HAVE NOT SEEN A MATERIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON DEMAND FOR PRODUCTS

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - HAVE NOT YET SEEN ANY SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN OR DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - HAVE DETERMINED TO POSTPONE REGULARLY SCHEDULED EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

* LOOK FORWARD TO EVENTUAL APPROVAL OF ZIMHI

* SYMJEPI SALES CONTINUE TO BE FAR LOWER THAN WE EVER EXPECTED

* CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT END 2019 WAS APPROXIMATELY $8.8 MILLION

* IN FEBRUARY, COMPANY INCREASED ITS CASH POSITION BY RAISING APPROXIMATELY $6.7 MILLION