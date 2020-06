June 22 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - FDA HAS INDICATED THAT IT CONSIDERS CO’S RESUBMITTED NDA FOR FOR ZIMHI AS A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE TO FDA’S CRL

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - FDA HAS PROVIDED A USER FEE GOAL DATE UNDER PDUFA FOR A RESPONSE BY FDA BY NOVEMBER 15 ON RESUBMITTED NDA Source text: (bit.ly/2AXUZV6) Further company coverage: