July 2 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - DEAL WITH SANDOZ FOR SYMJEPI PROVIDES SANDOZ WILL PAY TO CO 50% OF NET PROFIT FROM NET SALES OF PRODUCT

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - UNLESS EARLIER TERMINATED, DEAL WITH SANDOZ WILL EXPIRE 10 YRS FROM LAUNCH OF PRODUCT, WITH ANNUAL RENEWAL TERMS THEREAFTER