Aug 27 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - WORKING CLOSELY WITH SANDOZ TO PREPARE A SUCCESSFUL LAUNCH FOR SYMJEPI

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - FDA PROVIDED PDUFA DATE OF SEPT 27, 2018 FOR LOW DOSE SYMJEPI PRODUCT CANDIDATE

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS - LOW DOSE SYMJEPI PRODUCT CANDIDATE IS STILL UNDER REVIEW WITH U.S. FDA