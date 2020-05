BRIEF-Adamis Says Reacquiring From Sandoz Rights To Symjepi Products

May 11 (Reuters) - Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp:

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON SYMJEPI PRODUCTS AND ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT FOR SYMJEPI AND ZIMHI PRODUCTS

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS -REACQUIRING FROM SANDOZ INC. RIGHTS TO SYMJEPI INJECTION 0.3MG, INJECTION 0.15MG PRODUCTS CURRENTLY MARKETED, AVAILABLE IN US

* ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS- AS PART OF TERMINATION AGREEMENT, SANDOZ WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT PRODUCTS IN U.S. UNDER EXISTING COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT

* ADAMIS-ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION & COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH US WORLDMEDS FOR US COMMERCIAL RIGHTS FOR SYMJEPI, ZIMHI PRODUCTS

* ADAMIS-WILL RETAIN RIGHTS TO COMMERCIALIZE PRODUCTS OUTSIDE U.S., MAY CONTINUE TO DEVELOP ITS INJECTION PLATFORM FOR ADDITIONAL PRODUCT CANDIDATES