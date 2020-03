March 19 (Reuters) - Adams PLC:

* ADAMS PLC - STATEMENT RE COVID-19

* COVID-19 HAS HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

* COVID-19 GENERATED UNREALISED LOSSES ESTIMATED TO HAVE RESULTED IN LOSS FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR TO DATE OF APPROXIMATELY £0.5 MILLION

* BOARD IS CONFIDENT THAT COMPANY HAS SUFFICIENT WORKING CAPITAL TO MAINTAIN ITS OPERATIONS FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE