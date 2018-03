March 21 (Reuters) - Adams Street Partners, Llc

* ADAMS STREET PARTNERS, LLC REPORTS 15.5 PERCENT STAKE IN CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​

* ADAMS STREET PARTNERS, LLC - HOLD SECURITIES OF CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES Source text: (bit.ly/2G0vujs)