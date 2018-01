Jan 25 (Reuters) - Adapt IT Holdings Ltd:

* ‍HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE (HEPS) FOR SIX MONTHS TO DECEMBER 2017 GREW 22% TO 29,70 CENTS FROM 24,41 CENTS​

* ‍ORDINARY DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017, OF 13,70 CENTS PER SHARE​

* HY ‍REVENUE 675.5 MILLION RAND VERSUS 463 MILLION RAND

* ‍TURNOVER FOR SIX MONTHS TO DECEMBER 2017 INCREASED 46% TO R673,6 MILLION (2016: R460,7 MILLION)​