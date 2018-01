Jan 17 (Reuters) - Adapt IT Holdings Ltd:

* ADAPT IT HOLDINGS LTD - HY EPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 29.28 CENTS AND 30.50 CENTS, AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 20% AND 25% FROM YEAR AGO

* ADAPT IT HOLDINGS LTD -HY IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 29.29 CENTS AND 30.51 CENTS, REFLECTING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 20% AND 25% FROM YEAR AGO